YouTuber Posts Side-By-Side Comparisons of New Overwatch Dance Emotes

One Year Later, the Party Has Just Started

Overwatch is just one of those games Blizzard and fans can have fun with. That is why devs went ahead and decided to celebrate their one-year anniversary event with the introduction of new Overwatch dance emotes. However, there’s something very familiar about each and every one.

While easter eggs and tributes are nothing new to gaming, it’s all the more charming when done with the characters we know and love. Take this example: One YouTuber went so far as to post side-by-side comparisons between the new in-game dances and their real-life inspirations. See them below, courtesy of TooCurly:

Our favorite has to be the “Aerobic” with Zarya. Somehow, Blizzard managed to make every dance fit perfectly with the respective character. Now, we’re wondering if they had to do research or whether or not the devs over already had these specific moves in mind. Either way, they make for some fantastic in-game rewards.

Take note, however. If you play Overwatch, these dances are available as loot for a limited time. Even though time is limited, these dances are forever. So get them while they last. You have until July 12th.

And before you go, comment below your preference. Which of these new dance emotes is your favorite? Let us know!

Happy gaming.