Share This

 

Xbox One Games Will Not Hold Back Scorpio’s Power, Says Mike Ybarra

Although, Everything Is Completely up to Developers

Even after all we’ve learned about Scorpio’s specs, much of the console remains shrouded in mystery. Most importantly, we don’t know if games will be limited by Xbox One’s specs. But, Xbox’s Mike Ybarra is aware of this concern held by fans. Thus, he took to Twitter to repeat an important fact.

Scorpio 1280 feature scorpio dev kit

When developers design their games for Scorpio, the same copy is supposed to play on the Xbox One. That said, a game that actually uses its full power seems unlikely to work on Xbox One. On that note, another follower said that Xbox One and Scorpio parity would be needed for multiplayer games; therefore, new games are ultimately held back by the previous console. Ybarra simply said what he said earlier:

Theoretically speaking, it sounds like a game developer could make games for Scorpio that would not be playable on Xbox One. At least, that’s part of the takeaway. Or, maybe, devs will create separate game copies for each console, so long as players can play across platforms. We’re still a little in the dark.Ybarra’s answers lead to some more questions and we expect better answers as time goes by.

If you’re still curious about the new console and still haven’t see the devkit, you can learn more here.

But, what are your thoughts on the games for Scorpio? Do you think Xbox One will hold it back, or do you believe devs will find a way? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE

Related Posts


Crossplay a Bridge That Won’t Be Crossed According to Gaijin CEO

Xbox One S 1TB Consoles Are $50 off Right Now for a Limited Time

2012’s CoD: Black Ops II Outsold CoD: Infinite Warfare Last Month

Xbox One S Gets More 4K Content With Amazon Video

Xbox Multiplayer All-Access Event Launches This Weekend
Next
Hardcore Class-based Shooter, LawBreakers, Revealed for PS4
Previous
Crossplay a Bridge That Won’t Be Crossed According to Gaijin CEO