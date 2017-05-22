Xbox One Games Will Not Hold Back Scorpio’s Power, Says Mike Ybarra

Although, Everything Is Completely up to Developers

Even after all we’ve learned about Scorpio’s specs, much of the console remains shrouded in mystery. Most importantly, we don’t know if games will be limited by Xbox One’s specs. But, Xbox’s Mike Ybarra is aware of this concern held by fans. Thus, he took to Twitter to repeat an important fact.

Developers are free to choose how they use the power of Project Scorpio for games. We have no requirements limiting framerate or fidelity. — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) May 19, 2017

When developers design their games for Scorpio, the same copy is supposed to play on the Xbox One. That said, a game that actually uses its full power seems unlikely to work on Xbox One. On that note, another follower said that Xbox One and Scorpio parity would be needed for multiplayer games; therefore, new games are ultimately held back by the previous console. Ybarra simply said what he said earlier:

No, there isn’t. This is up to the developer to choose, for their games, what they want to do. https://t.co/bFW7gcni7d — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) May 19, 2017

Theoretically speaking, it sounds like a game developer could make games for Scorpio that would not be playable on Xbox One. At least, that’s part of the takeaway. Or, maybe, devs will create separate game copies for each console, so long as players can play across platforms. We’re still a little in the dark.Ybarra’s answers lead to some more questions and we expect better answers as time goes by.

If you’re still curious about the new console and still haven’t see the devkit, you can learn more here.

But, what are your thoughts on the games for Scorpio? Do you think Xbox One will hold it back, or do you believe devs will find a way? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE