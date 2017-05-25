Gears of War, Halo Wars, and More Xbox One Deals on Amazon – up to 81% Off

Great Games for Less; Here’s What’s Hot on Amazon

More savings where we can get them. It just so happens that Amazon is currently hosting a series of deals for Xbox One first-party games. So, if you’re an Xbox One owner, you may have just found the next title on your bucket list. Deals include well-known names, like Halo 5, Gears of War 4, Sunset Overdrive, and more – some of Microsoft’s best.

Here are the list of Xbox One deals available on Amazon right now:

These are the best Xbox One deals of May, Games with Gold and Deals with Gold not included. And remember, you can take advantage of multi-platform multiplayer with games like Gears of War and Halo Wars 2. Play whether you have Xbox One or Windows 10.

Be sure to check back with COGconnected for more deals, news, and reviews, because we’ll certainly have more of the latest.

Happy shopping.

SOURCE