Xbox One S 1TB Consoles Are $50 off Right Now for a Limited Time

Xbox One 1TB Consoles Discounted Now

Microsoft has been feeling awfully generous lately. If you’ve been missing out on the huge sales like the Backwards Compatibility Super Sale and other great stuff like the All-Access Weekend event because you don’t have an Xbox One, you now have an opportunity to get in on the action, as the Xbox One S 1TB consoles are available at a $50 discount!

This sale, announced earlier today on Xbox Wire, allows anyone who may have been waiting to get an Xbox One the perfect opportunity to get not just an Xbox One, but an Xbox One S 1 TB version of the console. The prices of the 1TB Xbox One S bundles have been slashed by $50, a price that is only available for a limited time!

There are a variety of bundles to choose from, including the Battlefield 1 Special Edition, the Gears of War 4 bundle, and the Halo Wars 2 bundle. Each of the systems are now priced at $299, and while no end date for the sale has been given, Microsoft has made it clear that this deal won’t be around for long. This deal is definitely one worth checking out before it’s too late!

This is what the blog post announcing the sale had to say, “Experience the dawn of all-out war with the Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Special Edition Bundle (1TB), featuring a military green console with matching stand and controller, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, High Dynamic Range, and one month of EA Access.” They also talked about the Xbox One S Gears of War 4 Bundle, as well as the Halo Wars 2 Bundle where Microsoft states, “Real-time strategy makes an explosive return to the Halo universe in Halo Wars 2. Lead Spartans, Warthogs and other classic Halo fighting forces in a brutal war against a terrifying new enemy on the biggest Halo battlefield ever. Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition includes Halo Wars: Definitive Edition and Halo Wars 2: Season Pass as full game downloads for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.”

It seems there is a little something for everyone who has been waiting to pick up that perfect console, and at the very least, it’s worth checking out the discounted consoles in the Microsoft Store. Just as a heads up, the prices are in USD, however the Canadian prices can be found here.

SOURCE