Non-Stop May Savings, so Long as You’re an Xbox Gold Subscriber

Deals with Gold has arrived. Microsoft has yet another freakish list of Xbox games, including titles for Xbox One and 360. Thus, another week of savings for the fans. If you’ve been taking advantage of their deals for the month of May, here are some additional discounts for your library.

This latest list for Deals with Gold comes with critically acclaimed titles like Alien: Isolation, BioShock: The Collection, FIFA 17 and much more

Xbox One Deals with Gold

7 Days To Die – £16.79/$17.99

Alien: Isolation – £12.00/$12.00

Alien: Isolation – The Collection – £20.00/$16.00

Alien: Isolation Season Pass – £8.00/$12.00

Back To The Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition $6.00

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) $10.00

Bioshock: The Collection £22.50/$30.00

Blackwood Crossing £8.31/$10.39

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection £14.85/ $19.80

Bridge Constructor Stunts £4.79/$5.99

Coffin Dodgers £3.84/$4.80

Dark Arcana: The Carnival £5.59/$6.99

Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round Private Paradise Set $17.49

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition $16.00

DOA5LR Hot Getaway Costume Set $9.09

DOA5LR Hot Summer Costume Set $13.29

DOA5LR Last Getaway Costume Set $17.49

DOA5LR Premier Sexy Costume & Movie Set $10.49

FIFA 17 £16.50/$20.00

FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition £35.00/ $30.00

FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition £55.99/$62.99

Game Of Thrones – The Complete First Season (Episodes 1-6) £4.80/ $6.00

Inside My Radio – £6.00/ $7.50

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) £14.39/$14.99

Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) £4.00/ $4.00

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) £8.00/ $8.00

Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) £12.00/$12.00

Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) £8.00/ $8.00

Mordheim: City Of The Damned £12.00/$16.00

NHL 17 $10.00

NHL 17 Deluxe Edition $30.00

NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition $58.49

Soul Axiom £4.00/$5.00

Styx: Master Of Shadows £6.00/$7.50

Tales From The Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) $4.50

The Final Station £6.00/$7.50

The Long Dark £6.40/$8.00

The Technomancer £14.00/$16.00

The Telltale Games Collection £21.00/$33.00

The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle $16.50

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) £14.99/$14.99

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries $4.95

The Walking Dead: Season Two $6.25

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season $6.25

The Wolf Among Us £6.00/$7.50

Thimbleweed Park £12.55/$14.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition £42.20/ $52.49

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition £38.49/$44.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition £59.49/$69.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – £15.00/$25.00

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege : Amethyst Weapon Skin $1.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle $45.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition $59.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition $47.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Ash Watch_Dogs Set $3.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Bandit Football Helmet $2.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Canadian Racer Pack $3.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Castle Blood Dragon $3.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Cobalt Weapon Skin $1.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Cyan Weapon Skin $1.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Frost Division Set $3.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Fuze Ghost Recon Set $3.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Gemstones Bundle $7.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Montagne Bushido Set $4.00

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Operators Icon Charm Bundle $5.00

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Platinum Weapon Skin $1.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Racer Fbi Swat Pack $3.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Racer Gign Pack $3.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Rook The Crew Set $3.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Ruby Weapon Skin $1.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Russian Racer Pack $3.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Topaz Weapon Skin $1.50

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: USA Racer Pack $3.50

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Frontline Outfit Pack $2.50

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Marine Forces Outfits Pack $2.50

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Military Specialists Outfits Pack $2.50

Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand $10.49

Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass $25.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets Of New York Outfit Bundle $7.50

Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival $8.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground $8.99

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round Tropical Sexy Costume Set £8.39/$10.49

Trulon: The Shadow Engine – £8.00/ $10.00

UFC 2 £7.50/ $10.00

UFC 2 Deluxe Edition £10.00/$12.50

Dead or Alive 5 Ultimate Sexy Costumes $10.49

The list just keeps going and going. Here’s the list of last-gen games that are much cheaper this time around.

Xbox 360 Deals with Gold

Alien: Isolation £7.99/$9.99

Aliens: Colonial Marines £5.99/$7.99

Back To The Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition £5.99/$7.99

Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass $ 7.99

TWD Episode 2: Starved For Help $0.99

TWD Episode 3: Long Road Ahead $0.99

TWD Episode 4: Around Every Corner $0.99

TWD Episode 5: No Time Left $0.99

Farming Simulator 15 $9.89

Game Of Thrones – Season Pass (Episodes 2-6) $5.99

Grand Theft Auto V $19.99

Jurassic Park: The Game $3.99

Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) £3.99/ $3.99

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass $7.99

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8) £11.99/$11.99

Poker Night 2 $1.99

Sam & Max Beyond Time And Space $3.99

Sam & Max Save The World $3.99

Splinter Cell: Conviction $6.59

Tales From The Borderlands – Season Pass $4.49

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 $6.59

The Walking Dead: 400 Days $0.99

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Season Pass (Episodes 2-3) $2.39

The Walking Dead: Season Two – Season Pass $2.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter $6.59

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier $6.59

Those are Xbox’s Deals with Gold lasting from today, May 30, through June 5th. Get them while discounts last. And be sure to check back with COGconnected for more of the latest savings as they come our way.

Happy shopping.

SOURCE