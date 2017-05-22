Minecraft Gets a Fully Playable MMORPG Built by Players

Meanwhile, Devs Still Struggle to Deliver Finished Games

Minecraft is a world of worlds that lets players explore the depths of their imagination in block form. We’ve seen all kinds of projects and places built, even films recreated. But one team went as far as creating their own fully realized MMO.

Wynncraft is the name of the game, at it is one of the biggest games within a game you will ever find. Best of all, it’s free to play; all you need is a copy of Minecraft. And if you don’t already have that, then your one of few.

In sum, the world of Wynncraft measures 4,000 x 5,500 blocks. It has all the gears that make an MMORPG an MMORPG: quests, guilds, looting systems, leveling, and dungeons. Check, check, and check. Therefore, if you were looking for your next online RPG to play, you may have just found it.

As for how the game is running, it’s kept alive by an item store. You can buy loot crates, upgrades, cosmetic goodies, pets, and awesome Bombs that grant benefits to all players on the server, things like XP boosts. Which is why they really should be called “Awesome Bombs.” Well, the game is improving as time goes by.

Additionally, there was a recent update to Wynncraft that added more content: a new island, new quests, more loot, and more to discover if you play the game. Learn all about it and more at the official website.

While we believe this is a fantastic achievement on the part of fans, we’d like to know your thoughts. Ever thought about playing a Minecraft MMO? Comment down below.

