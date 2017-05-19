Share This

 

Wacky Villains Invade New Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Trailer

Activision and Vicarious Visions graced the gaming world with an all new trailer for Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy! Today, wacky villains invade new Crash Bandicoot in a comical flurry that sets the stage for the upcoming remastered trilogy. If you’ve gotten your hands on the classic titles, you’ll be seeing quite a few familiar faces.

The villains in Crash Bandicoot aren’t necessarily scary, but they’re tactical and, quite frankly, a bit bonkers, which makes them loose cannons that are dangerous to try to take on. You can take a look at the new trailer in the video below!:

Ripper Roo, the Komodo Bros, Tiny Tiger and more are all back in their remastered glory, and they won’t do down without a fight.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be making its way to PlayStation 4 consoles next month, on June 30th.

