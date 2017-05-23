New Update Drops for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Bringing Some New Guns and More

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Gets New Weapons in New Update

Today, a new update dropped for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, which brings two brand new weapons to the game’s Black Market. On top of this, there is a new patch specifically for the PC version of the game, which is similar to those that came out for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. Sounds like Call of Duty fans just got a whole lot more to play!

This new update for Black Ops 3 brings the M1911 pistol and the AK-74u Submachine Gun. In addition to these new weapons, Treyarch is also giving players the opportunity to earn a new camo via supply drops called ‘Into the Void.’ The new update for the PC version of the game adds some new content to zombies and is available to download now.

Check out the patch notes and screenshots of the new guns below.

MULTIPLAYER

General

This update addresses a number of general performance and security issues.

Black Market Unopened Supply Drop bundles will now remain in the Black Market after the events have ended. Supply Drops that had disappeared have been returned to players’ inventories. Front end

Attachment Icons will load more quickly in Create-a-Class and Gunsmith menus.

Addressed an exploit that allowed users to equip some camos before unlocking them.

Weapons Ballistic Knife: Ballistic Knife blades are now recoverable. Ballistic Knife now properly registers headshots with the Kill Counter or Clan Tag attachments equipped



ZOMBIES

General

Players will receive all the rewards from the Community Headshot Challenge: 4 Yoji Shinkawa-themed calling cards, featuring Takeo, Richtofen, Nikolai, and Dempsey. 1 Animated Yoji Shinkawa-themed calling card, with all 4 classic Zombies heroes. Limited Edition Pack-a-Punch camo. Players will receive 8 free GobbleGums in celebration of Zombies Chronicles’ launch.



Revelations

Eight new Zombies Chronicles GobbleGums will drop from Dr. Monty’s Factory.

Board Games – Repairing one board at a window repairs all boards at that window.

Flavor Hexed – Selects a random Mega, Rare, or Ultra that is not in the player’s loadout. If the player doesn’t bleed out or take a new GobbleGum from the machine, this will repeat a second time when the first has run out.

Power Vacuum – Powerups drop more often.

Soda Fountain – Perk purchase limit is ignored. When purchasing a perk, get a random one for free.

Reign Drops – Spawns one of each of the nine core powerups.

Extra Credit – Spawns a personal points powerup worth 1250 points.

Idle Eyes – All zombies ignore all players and stand idle.

Board To Death – Zombies within 15 feet of a repaired board are killed.

