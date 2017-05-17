Update 1.1 for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Is out Now, so What’s New?

For Starters, Nintendo Actually Gave Us Patch Notes

Nintendo has just implemented a new patch for their latest “megahit,” Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. So what’s new? It looks like the game just got a number of noteworthy adjustments. And, fortunately, Nintendo has released a set of patch notes to keep us informed.

Here you can find the highlighted changes that come with Patch 1.1 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Opponents’ names are displayed in the rear view mirror view in online matches.

Invincibility period after a spin-out or crash is longer in online matches.

Up to two players can spectate a friend group while they wait to join.

“Worldwide” and “Regional” modes add players to Mirror and 200cc matches less often.

Can now properly create a friend lobby when you have 100 or more friends.

Inkling Girl’s animation has been adjusted.

Starting positions in online races now properly reflect the order in which players join.

Driver Miis now properly showing facial expressions.

Tournament clock now properly reflects real-world time.

Despite the fact that patch notes are the norm, Nintendo set a bit of a precedent when they started patching The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild without telling anyone about the changes. Hopefully, they’ve resumed the habit of keeping their players informed. Expect more updates as time goes by.

Also, remember to keep a look out for Nintendo Switch availability if you’re a Mario Kart fan without one. That’s what we’ll be doing. So remember to keep updated with COGconnected.

SOURCE