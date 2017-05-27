Uncharted 4 Sees the Return of the Classic Mode as a Double XP Weekend Arrives

Double XP Weekend Has Arrived for Uncharted 4

Naughty Dog has announced that this weekend will be a big one for their popular, award winning title, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End! This includes a double xp weekend, the return of classic mode and even a sale on all items that can be purchased with Uncharted points. Looks like we’re in for one long weekend on the couch!

Fans of Uncharted have a lot to get excited about this weekend, and for those of you who have been waiting to use those Uncharted points to pick up something cool, now is your chance! For those of you who may not know what the ‘new’ classic mode is that is being added to Uncharted 4 this weekend, it is similar to the multiplayer game mode that was featured in Uncharted 2: Among Thieves. This mode has no radar, no mystical items or sidekick, no downed state and no in-game store. On top of this, Naughty Dog also added double XP for each competitive and Survival match completed over the course of the weekend as well. “Players can get back-to-basics in this Beta Test that focuses on core combat and movement.” This seems as if it’s likely that the game mode could make it’s way into Uncharted 4.

Finally, Naughty Dog elaborated on the sale for purchases with Uncharted points, stating that all such items will be available at half price! This means that players can get 50% off on character skins, weapons, chests, taunts etc. It was also noted that this discount also applies to bundled items too, and if you purchase a certain amount, you can save up to 67% off! Unfortunately no details were provided as to just how many items you’d have to buy at one time for this to happen.

These weekend specials will be available until Tuesday next week, May 30th, although details on a specific end time were not given. If you want in on the action, you only have the next couple of days! Let us know what you think about this weekend in the comments below and keep it locked for Uncharted updates as they become available.

SOURCE