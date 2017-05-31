Out with the Old, in with the New Ubisoft

Ubisoft is entering the month of June and the upcoming E3 with a brand-spanking new logo that was unveiled today. As you can see, it’s awfully similar to the blue swirl gamers have associated with the company since 2003 in games like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry only a lot simpler, devoid of color and more in line with logos in 2017.

It was unveiled on the Ubisoft blog where they describe the new swirl as “an evolution of our existing logo that marks a new era for Ubisoft, one with an increased focus on live and digital games as well as a player-centric approach to creating immersive worlds.”

“Our new logo is minimalist, modern and monochromatic,” continues the blog, “It’s a window into our worlds, giving a preview of what’s to come by highlighting the artistry that goes into creating them. The swirl and the letter O are both deliberately created to be reminiscent of hand-drawn shapes and represent our human qualities of enthusiasm, curiosity and the grain de folie that Ubisoft is known for.”

Ubisoft also provided a look back at the various logos since 1986 when it was founded and how each represented the goals set by the company during those times. How cool is the neon pink 80’s logo? Aren’t the 80’s making a comeback?

Ubisoft will host its own E3 media briefing on Monday, June 12th at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST where it will be streamed online. It is widely rumored that the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed series will be revealed on stage.

