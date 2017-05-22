Tom Holland Will Play Nathan Drake for Upcoming Uncharted Film

The Film Will Focus on A Younger Nathan Drake

Tom Holland’s star continues to skyrocket as he’s been officially cast as Nathan Drake for the upcoming Uncharted film, Deadline reports. The promise of an Uncharted film has been kicking around as early as 2009 with several huge names like Nathan Fillion and Mark Wahlberg teased as the suave treasure hunter at one point or another. According to sources in the Deadline article, the young UK actor was pegged to play Drake after Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman was inspired upon seeing the latest cut of the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming film. Of course, with the casting, also came the reconfiguration of the film as the film will focus a younger Nathan Drake. It’s not clear yet whether we’ll be getting the same story beats as the younger Nathan Drake moments in Uncharted 3 and Uncharted 4.



The prospect of an Uncharted film has been a hard sell for many as the game’s studio Naughty Dog did such a masterful job of telling Nathan Drake’s story over five games that it’s not clear how a movie would stack up to it. But, a prequel setting gives the film more leeway to do its own thing with the character as the older Nathan Drake is already so entrenched in the minds of the series’ fans. It also helps that Holland pretty much won Captain America: Civil War in his breakout role as arguably the best cinematic Spider-Man ever. I think he has enough charm to pull off a young Nathan Drake and own the role too. Besides Holland, the current director attached to the picture is Stranger Things’ director, Shawn Levy.

As for the other Uncharted characters, just cast Tom Hanks or Jon Hamm as Sully please and thank you.

