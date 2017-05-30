Titanfall 2 Free Update Drops Alongside a Magnificent Trailer Showing off New Titan

Free Update For Titanfall 2 Launches Today

The latest update for Titanfall 2, which is free for all users, has arrived today on all platforms! The new update, Monarch Reign, is titled for it’s main attraction featured in the stunning trailer: the Monarch Titan. One thing is for sure, on top of a new titan, this update looks to add a bunch of new content to the game, including a new map and major fixes.

Aptly called Monarch Reign, this update comes with a featured trailer which shows off the beauty of the new Monarch Titan. You might be wondering what distinguishes Monarch from the other Titans, and it’s the fact that it has the ability to select a variety of upgrades over the course of its life! It also seems as if there will be three different tiers to the core upgrades, and a new execution. Check out the new trailer for the Monarch Titan below.

This new execution, called energy thief, can be seen in the trailer above and it allows Pilots to steal an enemy Titan’s battery and bring it back to their own Titan even as it’s being executed to give it a whole new surge of life! The Monarch Titan is described as being a “mid-range Vanguard class” which uses a chaingun and the upgrade core that allows for adjustments to be made throughout its life.

In addition to this awesome looking Titan, there is a returning map from the original Titanfall, called Relic, that is now available. Along with these big content add-ons, there are also an abundance of fixes as well, from updates and fixes made to Crashsite, new zipline and wall-running spots added, and a new Pilot execution called Now You See Me. As the updates for Titanfall 2 are free, this new content is available to all players, however if you are looking for some paid content, there are new Prime Titan designs available. There are also new nose art, callsigns and camos that can be purchased as well.

There is also a featured mode: Titan Brawl, that comes as part of today’s update, so if you wanted to get in on the double XP action, now is the time to do so! Keep it locked for updates on Titanfall 2 as they become available, and let us know in the comments below what you think about the newest update!

SOURCE