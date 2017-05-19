Tekken 7’s Epic Story Trailer Just Dropped with a Large Side of Salt

May the Gameplay Be as Vicious as the Story

Many are pumped for the release of Tekken 7, the epic fighting game that’s been an arcade hit in Japan for awhile now. But it’s our turn to experience the next epic installment from Bandai Namco. And we get to see how things kick off in the dramatic story trailer that just dropped. See it down below.

We see the story of the Mishima family unravel within Tekken 7. And as with any infighting, it takes place with a large side of salt, which explains why this trailer is so dramatic. This may also be because of the fact that we’ll see this particular feud conclude in the game.

Tekken 7 arrives for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on June 2nd, 2017. The game will run at 900p resolution on the PS4 and be VR-compatible.

Bandai Namco has been expanding the title for years, and that might explain why it takes up so much hard drive space. But, with a roster of nearly 40 characters, it’s no surprise. Furthermore, we recently learned that the game would include quick-time events, keeping players on their toes throughout the single-player campaign.

What are your thoughts on the game so far? Will you be a day one owner? Let us know in the comments below.

Happy gaming.

