Share This

 

Star Trek: Bridge Crew Bringing Co-Presence to the Table

Sony’s Richard Marks Sure That Co-Presence Will Be a Game-Changer

Virtual Reality is still a relatively new form of gaming. Sony’s Richard Marks, the head of the Playstation Magic Lab, recently spoke about the many breakthroughs in the technology. One of which was co-presence, a multiplayer feature used in Star Trek: Bridge Crew, an upcoming PSVR title.

Star Trek Bridge Crew

According to Marks, the game’s use of a “huge well-known IP” like Star Trek is going to be a major contribution to its success. Additionally, the aforementioned multiplayer systems will help replicate the feeling of “sharing the bridge” with other players. It’s a sense of camaraderie that’s elevated by its use of VR.

For Marks, there’s a level of connection you get with virtual reality that’s unavailable in other forms of multiplayer. He compared the system to video conferencing, wherein the spatial cues are all wrong.” By comparison, “you go into VR and suddenly they feel like they’re right next to you. And that’s a very compelling feeling.” The game is being developed by Red Storm, originally known for their Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon titles. Star Trek: Bridge Crew will be released on May 30th for PC and PS4 virtual reality systems.

SOURCE

Related Posts


Farpoint Trophy List Revealed, Includes a Whopping 47 in Total

Take a Look at Crash’s Polar Bear Buddy in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

New PSN Flash Sale is Now Live and Offering Some Crazy Deals

Bionik Shows Off Slick Nintendo Switch and VR Gaming Accessories

Introducing Paragon’s New Hero, Phase – Major Updates Coming Next Week
Next
Over 275 Discounted Games Now Available in the Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Sale
Previous
ZeniMax Media Has Set its Sights on Samsung in New VR Lawsuit