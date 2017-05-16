Star Trek: Bridge Crew Bringing Co-Presence to the Table

Sony’s Richard Marks Sure That Co-Presence Will Be a Game-Changer

Virtual Reality is still a relatively new form of gaming. Sony’s Richard Marks, the head of the Playstation Magic Lab, recently spoke about the many breakthroughs in the technology. One of which was co-presence, a multiplayer feature used in Star Trek: Bridge Crew, an upcoming PSVR title.

According to Marks, the game’s use of a “huge well-known IP” like Star Trek is going to be a major contribution to its success. Additionally, the aforementioned multiplayer systems will help replicate the feeling of “sharing the bridge” with other players. It’s a sense of camaraderie that’s elevated by its use of VR.

For Marks, there’s a level of connection you get with virtual reality that’s unavailable in other forms of multiplayer. He compared the system to video conferencing, wherein the spatial cues are all wrong.” By comparison, “you go into VR and suddenly they feel like they’re right next to you. And that’s a very compelling feeling.” The game is being developed by Red Storm, originally known for their Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon titles. Star Trek: Bridge Crew will be released on May 30th for PC and PS4 virtual reality systems.

SOURCE