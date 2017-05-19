As Chris Roberts’ Star Citizen Passes 150 Million Dollar Crowdfunding Milestone, the New Ship AEGIS Eclipse Makes Its Debut

As Chris Roberts’ Star Citizen passes 150 million dollar crowdfunding milestone, the new ship AEGIS Eclipse makes its debut as the game’s first stealth bomber! All 1,811,620 backers at the time of this publication have contributed to the game’s immense amounts of progress.

The ship will be on sale until June 2nd for $275, and the war bond version will be placed at $250. After the sale, they’ll jump back up to $335 and $305. And, yes, that’s real money, giving fans the opportunity to crowdfund the project while in development. After launch, they’ll be available for in-game currency.

Are you hungry for more knowledge about the tactful new stealth bomber? We’ve got all the juicy details on it below, including the ship’s background story and concept.

Project Eclipse

Armed with multiple torpedoes and state-of-the-art scan diffusing technology, the Aegis Eclipse has been the UEE’s best, and least known, protection. It is the Navy’s top choice in border defense and a preferred first-strike weapon against the Vanduul. Now, in an effort to increase transparency with the Xi’an, the Eclipse is declassified and available for purchase by Citizens.

Achieving Stealth

In 2930, the UEE Navy was in need of a more advanced stealth bomber to use specifically in defensive operations against the Vanduul. Military casualties were mounting in cases of direct combat with Vanduul capital ships. The Navy needed a ship that could strike quickly before the enemy detected their presence or soften up strategic targets in anticipation of a larger attack.

Aegis Dynamics won that bid. The arrowing design, massive firepower, and cutting-edge clandestine technology of their design easily surpassed the competition. The Eclipse’s advanced hull system is adaptable to environments thanks to multiple wing configurations that adjust to space or atmospheric flight.

After years of extensive field tests, the Aegis Eclipse went into service in 2932. Since then, the Eclipse has served as the unseen sentinel of our borders. Now, it is time to recognize the Eclipse’s many years of service.

Are you one of the nearly 2 million gamers that donated to the Star Citizen project? Let us know your thoughts about the game and the new ship in the comments below!

