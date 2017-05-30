Steven Spielberg Bringing Back Beloved Animaniacs in Series Reboot

Steven Spielberg Bringing Back Beloved Animaniacs in an All-New Series Reboot

Animators just can’t seem to get their fill of reboots, and these past few years have been piled up with revamped smash-hit shows like The Power Puff Girls, Samurai Jack, and more. Taking you on a journey back to the golden age of 2D animation and wacky cartoons, Steven Spielberg bringing back beloved Animaniacs is certainly a treat for fans eagerly awaiting the next big announcement in the world of awesome reboots.

On top of the plethora of Peter Jackson collaborations, Spielberg has also been cranking away at an upcoming reboot of the zany and quirky 90s cartoon featuring the weirdo Warner brothers along with their equally as wiley Warner sister. In a report from Indiewire, Speilberg, who had originally created the show on the heels of Tiny Toons Adventures, will be teaming up Warner Bros. once again in a full on reproduction of the series.

Speilberg’s Amblin Television has yet to land a network, but with the Animaniacs come back, Amblin is sure to have all eyes its way. Even though the Animaniacs have yet to find a home or an air date, it probably won’t be long before someone snags the series for TV.

