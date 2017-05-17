South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gets New Release Date

The Fart-Powered RPG Locks Down Fall 2017 Release Date

After a couple major delays, South Park: The Fractured but Whole is now aiming for a release on October 17th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Ubisoft has been on a roll as of late as it’s been dropping some pretty big news before E3 2017.

For those just tuning in, the sequel sheds the LOTR-ish setting of the first game as the South Park kids have moved on to playing superheroes. The original game was widely praised for feeling like a bonus season of the show as it was able to replicate the show’s iconic humor. The sequel looks ready to maintain that as the latest trailer begins with a dig against Netflix’s Daredevil. Besides that, the show’s fans can look forward to seeing some of the beloved South Park denizens from Kanye West (in fish form) to PC Principal.

Besides that, South Park: The Fractured but Whole also receives plenty of new gameplay mechanics. The first and foremost would be discarding the original’s Mario RPG-ish battle system for something closer to Fire Emblem with a grid-based battle that requires you consider positioning. Instead of being locked into one class like the original, you can now change classes and even dual-class too. The game has been said to have 12 classes including Karate Kid and Speedster.

Fall can’t come soon enough.