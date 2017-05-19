Sony Has Revealed Their Livestream Schedule and PlayStation Experience for E3

Sony Has Announced Livestream Schedule and PlayStation E3 Experience

At the beginning of this month, it was announced by Geoff Keighley that Sony would occupy their usual time slot during this years E3 and today, Sony Interactive Entertainment detailed their livestream schedule for E3 in Los Angeles!

Sony has also announced that their PlayStation E3 Experience will return this year in both North and South America, meaning that a lot of fans will get to enjoy the press conference on a cinema’s big screen. While few details have been provided about this, we will find out more at a later time.

What we do know from Sony however is that the PlayStation livestream for E3 2017 will be giving fans four days of new game demos, interviews with the developers, as well as brand new trailers, coming straight from the E3 floor. Sony is also preparing over 15 hours of live content that will cover dozens of games on both the PlayStation 4 and PSVR!

Check out the full livestream schedule below:

Monday, June 12 – PlayStation Live From E3 2017 featuring the PlayStation Media Showcase – 5:00 PM Pacific Time

– PlayStation Live From E3 2017 featuring the PlayStation Media Showcase – 5:00 PM Pacific Time Tuesday, June 13 – PlayStation Live From E3 2017 programming – 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM Pacific Time

– PlayStation Live From E3 2017 programming – 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM Pacific Time Wednesday, June 14 – PlayStation Live From E3 2017 programming – 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM Pacific Time

– PlayStation Live From E3 2017 programming – 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM Pacific Time Thursday, June 15 – PlayStation Live From E3 2017 programming -12:00 PM to 4:00 PM Pacific Time

You’ll be able to watch the livestreams here, or on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook. Below you can watch a short teaser of the event!

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for all updates as we get closer and closer to E3!

SOURCE