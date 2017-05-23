Sony Feeling Generous With Their Latest PSN Promotion

Spend $100, Get $15 Next Month with Sony’s Newest PSN Promotion

We’ve written about Sony’s generosity before. Some users get an email, report their findings on Reddit or NeoGAF, and the rest of us are left to wonder and hope we also get so lucky. Not this time! This PSN promotion is for one and all!

North American users who spend $100 or more between June 9th and June 20th, 2017 will get a PSN wallet code valued at $15. Simple, right? You can only get one of these codes, but that’s still a sizable discount on a AAA title. Heck, $15 is enough to buy a whole game if you’re perusing the indie section.

The codes in question will be dispensed to qualifying users by July 5th, 2017. Yes, that’s pretty far off, but you know what’s coming out by then? Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, The Golf Club 2, Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind and a whole bunch of others. Okay, so The Zodiac Age is coming out the week after, but still. That’s so many games! Games that could be $15 cheaper than the listed price. You do have to spend a fair amount to get that discount, but if the aforementioned list is any indication, that might be happening anyway. So go forth and spend mightily!

