Sonic Mania Finally Has a Release Date

Sonic fans rejoice! After some unfortunate delays, Sega’s hotly-anticipated 2D platformer, Sonic Mania, is coming to consoles on August 15th, 2017.

Originally slated for a March release, the newest Sonic game was pushed back a quarter, presumably to shine up all those sweet levels just a bit more. The game will be coming out for Playstation 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch for a scant $19.99 USD. Fans who pre-order the game will get 10% knocked off the aforementioned price. Sega also released a delightful new trailer, embedded below. It’s got that hand-drawn, leaping-off-a-notebook feel nailed down perfectly.

So far, Sonic Mania looks like the best of the 2D games in the series blended into one exceptional title. Sonic fans who have played the PC port of Sonic CD will be familiar with Christian Whitehead, the programmer helping bring this game to life. Whitehead started out as a dedicated fan whose work caught Sega’s eye. Eventually he was brought on board to officially work with Sega on a number of Sonic ports and remasters. If you haven’t played the PC version of Sonic CD, it is an excellent way to get your Sonic fix while waiting for Mania to finally arrive. We’ll keep you posted with any and all relevant Sonic news here at COGconnected.

