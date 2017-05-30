Second DLC Has Been Released for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

But Only If You’re a Season Pass Holder

The second DLC pack for Ghost Recon: Wildlands has arrived on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One today, however it is currently only available to those with a season pass! This Fallen Ghosts DLC brings all new content ranging from a new set of missions in the main campaign to an increase in the level cap.

The Fallen Ghosts DLC pack is the second to arrive for Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and just like the first one, it is only available to those who have purchased the season pass. Everyone else will be able to get in on the action next week, on June 16th. The DLC is available on it’s own for $15. You can check out the launch trailer for Fallen Ghosts below.

For those of you who have purchased the season pass, there is plenty that you can expect from the DLC pack. The level cap for players has increased from level 30 to level 35, and you will be able to take part in brand new missions that take place after the main campaign! For these missions you will play as a new character who starts out at level 30, equipped with every skill from the campaign, as well as nine additional ones! These new skills are available to unlock along the road to level 35.

As a complete run down of the DLC, players will receive 15 brand new missions, three different locations, six new weapons, and four bosses to take down! There is also a new elite unit called the Los Extranjeros that can be called in when the Ghosts are downed in the middle of the jungle. On top of all of this, there are new soldier classes to battle against, including those who deal with drones, can cloak themselves and those who can snipe well at long range.

Let us know what you think about the new DLC content in the comments below and keep it locked for all new exciting updates for Wildlands and more!

SOURCE