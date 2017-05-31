First Beautiful, In-Game Screenshots from Fire Emblem Warriors

First Fire Emblem Heroes to Appear on Nintendo Switch

A Brand-new Fire Emblem game is coming our way, and we have our first screenshots thanks to Weekly Famitsu magazine. They give us a good first look at how development for Fire Emblem Warriors is coming along at Koei Tecmo.

If you’ll remember, Fire Emblem Warriors is a hack and slash Nintendo game in the vein of Zelda: Hyrule Warriors. This time, however, we’re getting the Fire Emblem franchise. And considering the wide cast of characters, there’s probably no better fit.

In this new spread, we get a look at new and returning characters, including Chrom from Fire Emblem: Awakening and Marth from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light.

Additionally, we see original protagonists, twins Liam and Shion, as well as their mother, Yuana. Not to mention Darios, their mentor in the story. See them all in the gallery below:

As mentioned by Nintendo, the cast would vary with heroes from different games. Hence, fan service is inevitable. Although, there’s no telling which characters will reach the roster next. Fortunately, we do know that the game is 70% complete and will be arriving this Fall.

