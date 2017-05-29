Rumor: Scorpio XDK Certification Date a Major Clue to Launch

New Restraint Adds New Info to Scorpio XDK and Release Date

Jez Corden has been on fire lately with info on Project Scorpio; first with his pictures and vid cap of a Scorpio Dev Kit and manipulation, to now giving us info on the Scorpio XDK and with the certification date. Corden wanted to squash rumors of a possible August release of Scorpio and its initial titles:

The rumors of Scorpio hitting in August or even earlier are false. Launch games require cert against October 2017 XDK. — Jez Corden (@JezCorden) May 28, 2017

Damn, son! Looks like August is as dead as a doornail for a possible release date. That makes sense, though: August is so close to the holiday season (read, Christmas shopping madness) that it was an unlikely launch window to begin with. Corden backs up the holiday release with his responses:

@ToneDeaf85 Gonna say mid-Oct to mid-Nov launch window. — Jez Corden (@JezCorden) May 28, 2017

Perfect window for maximum panic and maximum profit. Everyone’s going to be scrambling to get their kid the latest hot thing, and Scorpio is ON FYA. Good luck prying your console away from a desperate parent, because you know Amazon is going to run out of stock at the snap of a finger and force you to face the general public. Which, in case you forgot, looks like this:





So, what do we know so far? We’ve seen the dev kit, it has a front LED panel that keeps track of FPS and other data that may be part of the final console. It’s sporting some heavy hardware, supports VR, it will be forward and backward compatible with Xbox One titles (a point of contention, saying this will hold back the console), it has an internal power supply (nice, no external brick), and Wedbush Analyst Michael Pachter places Scorpio’s price at $399 to stay competitive with the PS4 Pro. Microsoft was hurt selling the Xbox One at launch for $100 more than the PS4, causing the Xbox to dip in console domination.

These are all rumors, however! Pretty educated, close to the launch of the console rumors, so take everything with a grain of salt. But you know, everyone loves salt, so just watch your sodium intake, bub.

