Rumor: Sony Gets Marketing Deal for FIFA 18 Instead of Microsoft

Marketing for FIFA 18 Will Be With Sony Instead of Microsoft?

As many of you may know, Microsoft has had the exclusive marketing and bundling rights for the FIFA series. Well, at least for a few years anyways, because according to a recent picture posted by Polish Youtuber Sony may have swooped in on the marketing rights!

With FIFA being a hugely popular EA Sports series for Microsoft, it has allowed Xbox to stay ahead of the game, quite literally, in Europe. Without this marketing exclusivity, Sony may make a huge dent in the sales of FIFA on the Xbox One. Although many are calling for the end of the console war, this marketing contract will certainly make a huge difference for both companies.

According to the picture posted by the Polish Youtuber Oskar “Junajted” Siwiec, FIFA 18 will feature the PlayStation branding. The picture, which you can check out below, quite clearly shows off the PlayStation branding along with the FIFA logo.

Of course this is not confirmation of anything, but it is certainly interesting if this is the case! Some people are saying that this may be a photoshopped image, however others have responded saying that FIFA games are often shown off on PlayStation consoles in Germany. With E3 2017 less than 2 weeks away, maybe this picture will spark an official announcement so that fans have more details.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for more details as they become available.

