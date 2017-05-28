Rumor: New Gameplay and Screenshot for Battlefront 2 Leaked

Reddit User Has Lots of Star Wars Battlefront 2 News To Share

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will appear during the Electronic Arts E3 2017 event, EA Play, as confirmed by the publisher. Of course due to this, many fans have been left wondering what to expect from the EA Play event, and what EA has planned. A Reddit user by the name of Some Info has been kind enough to provide a few leaks, both about Star Wars Battlefront 2, as well as the event!

These leaks, while not confirmed, could mean that fans will be walking into E3 with more information than EA ever expected! According to Some Info, there will be two gameplay modes available to demo. The first will be a single player demo involving the game protagonist Iden Versio, while the second game mode will be multiplayer, taking place on the planet of Naboo. The very same Reddit user is also claiming that hero characters will be available to play, as well as four different classes per team!

And there’s even more! Along with the description of the Battlefront 2 E3 2017 plans, Some Info also revealed a screenshot of what appears to be a multiplayer Heavy Trooper loadout, which is allegedly from an earlier work-in-progress model. To pair with this screenshot, a very short gameplay video was also released, showing off a melee attack on a rebel ship! You can check out the screenshot below, and the video here.

Just as a reminder that as cool as both the screenshot and the video look, neither has been verified, nor has the information regarding E3 2017. Some of the information could be legitimate, however there are a few discrepancies, including the Blaster gun shown in the image, not being the one that is used by the Heavy Trooper. As such, this information should be taken with a grain, or two, of salt.

Both EA and DICE have been releasing new information about Star Wars Battlefront 2 leading up to E3, including a new video of the single player story featuring Iden Versio. With E3 just around the corner, fans can expect to have more information surrounding Battlefront 2 revealed, and maybe they will confirm these leaks from Some Info! As we know already, EA Play won’t just focus on Star Wars Battlefront 2, as there are plenty of other titles for EA to give gamers to enjoy including Need for Speed and FIFA! There will be a total of 140 different game stations and demos!

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is currently set to be released on November 17, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and there will be plenty of information available during EA’s E3 event: EA Play, which will take place between June 10th and 12th. Keep it locked for updates as they become available and let us know what you think about these leaks in the comments below.

SOURCE