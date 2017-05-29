FromSoftware to Reveal New IP Called “Phantom Wail” & Not Bloodborne 2 at E3 – Rumor

FromSoftware’s New Game May Have an “Aztec/Mayan” Setting

Rumors are like a game of roulette in the gaming industry. But a new rumor about FromSoftware’s next title has taken steam on Reddit. Apparently, Bloodborne II will not be revealed at E3 2017. But the Dark Souls creator will reveal a new IP called “Phantom Wail.”

According to Reddit user HellaciousHutch, late information from a “notorious and accurate ‘leaker'” says the next game will have an Aztec/Mayan aesthetic. You can find all the details below:

“--Ancient Aztec/Mayan/tribal aesthetic.

–Emphasis on hand-to-hand combat techniques and “martial art styles” (hand-to-hand fighting styles, I should clarify, as to not confuse people thinking the game with be an Aztec/Mayan aesthetic with straight up Kung Fu and Tae Kwon Do lol).

–Traditional melee weapons still in (i.e. clubs), but they won’t have a major focus; weapon-based move sets are gone.

–Instead, players will customize and personalize their hand-to-hand move sets and fighting styles, there is customization for weapon fighting styles as well, however. (This kinda-sorta sounds like Nioh to me, with the weapon skill trees and such, just my personal opinion).

–Is the “Souls-like, dark fantasy, familiar” game Miyazaki mentioned when interviewed about the future of From Software. Armored Core and a “strange for From Software” game were the other 2 mentioned.

–Collaboration between Sony Japan and From Software (it’s the Sony exclusive title).

Take with a pinch of salt, since, I mean…people on the internet like to make shit up (especially with E3 being so close).”

So far, this sounds quite different from any other game FromSoftware and Miyazaki have worked on. Moreover, it looks like PlayStation could be getting another exclusive. Nonetheless, you’re welcome to take everything with a grain of salt.

If FromSoftware really is working on “Phantom Wail,” then there’s one more that won’t be a PS4 exclusive. We’ll have to wait before discovering what that is. Stay tuned for E3 2017, which is fast approaching and begins on June 12. Before then, feel free to comment your thoughts on this rumored IP. Until next time,

