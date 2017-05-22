Early Reviews For ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Are Not Good

A Rough Start Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is the fifth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg from a script by Jeff Nathanson, with Jerry Bruckheimer serving again as producer, the movie hits theaters on Friday. Johnny Depp, Kevin McNally and Geoffrey Rush reprise their roles as Jack Sparrow, Joshamee Gibbs and Hector Barbossa, respectively. The film also features the returns of Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley. Many fans have been waiting for next installment in the franchise for some time now. Unfortunately, early reviews have been less than stellar.



On review website Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 38% based on 26 reviews, and an average rating of 4.9/10. On Metacritic, which assigns a normalized rating, the film has a score 47 out of 100, based on 17 critics. This certainly isn’t the end of the world and is consistent with review scores the franchise has received in the last 10 years. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, for instance, averaged a 45/100. So poor review scores are certainly par for the course.

The worst review we have seen is ScreenCrush Matt Singer who gave the movie a 30/100 and said:

“Dead Men Tell No Tales is the sort of sequel that’s so bad it makes you retroactively wonder why you liked the original film so much in the first place.”

Variety’s Andrew Barker gave the movie a 40/100 and said:

“The franchise has lost a bit of its luster with every successive installment, but never has a “Pirates” film felt this inessential, this depressingly pro forma.”

There is; however, a very positive review out there as USA Today’s Brian Truitt gave the movie a 75/100 and said:

“Johnny Depp’s drunken Captain Jack Sparrow stumbles into yet another seafaring adventure, which has its rocky moments but also offers an engaging tale with family legacies, above-average swashbuckling and a fantastic new villain courtesy of Javier Bardem.”

