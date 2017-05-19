Report: Destiny 2’s Multiplayer Will Not Have Dedicated Servers

But Many Destiny Players Won’t Have a Problem with That

Quite a bit of news has followed the major Destiny 2 reveal yesterday. Bungie is changing the game all around, adding more for its campaign, transforming PvP, and making strikes more accessible. With all these in mind, what can we expect when it comes to online connectivity? In an interview with IGN, developers Mark Noseworthy and Luke Smith revealed the answer.

Despite the fact that Destiny 2 will arrive on three platforms and is anticipating a huge launch, Noseworthy stated that “We are not getting dedicated servers.” When pressed on the matter, Smith said the following:

“It’s just not an investment that we made for Destiny 2. I understand there’s certainly a desire for it. You know, the smaller team format – although it’s one (person) bigger in the Trials case for sure here – in the smaller team format in general, it’s easier for us to find tighter matches. And we’re also going to rechange the parameters for matchmaking, to refocus on connection quality instead of, like, Trials win-matching. We’re going to change a bunch of parameters to focus on giving people better networking experiences.”

Apparently, Smith’s answer to the question of dropped connections is to match players based on their connection quality. That being said, players might find a better investment if they simply wait for the game for PC. Consoles won’t offer Blizzard’s security suite and won’t see the unlocked framerate. As a matter of fact, the PS4 and Xbox One will see 30 framerates per second. However, players might not care so long as the gameplay is rewarding.

Speaking of gameplay, Bungie announced more dedication to Destiny 2’s campaign and exploration. Meaning, there will be more to do in each map than Destiny. We expect to learn a lot more before launch on September 9.

While we wait for more news, let us know your thoughts on the lack of dedicated servers for Destiny 2. Are you concerned or shrugging it off as we speak? Comment down below your anticipation. And remember to check back with COGconnected for more of the latest.

SOURCE