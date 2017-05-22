Red Dead Redemption 2 Release Let Slip in Destiny 2 Video

The Last Place You’d Look for Red Dead Redemption 2 News

We just covered a RDR Amazon pre-sale yesterday, leading hopefuls to believe that Red Dead Redemption 2 is close to being released. Everyone’s been waiting for Rockstar’s favorite western to drop that any rumor is quickly gobbled up and turned to gold. Today’s tidbit is no different, but it might be the one straw that breaks the camel’s back – we may have a release date.

During a reveal impressions video for the sequel to Bungie’s Destiny 2, a prominent figure in the gaming press let slip a hint about when we should expect to see Red Dead Redemption 2 hit the virtual shelves (come on, no one buys physical copies anymore). The video is below:

Brandon Jones: who is he? He’s the founder of GameTrailers and Editor in Chief of EasyAllies. He’s also one of the pre-show judges of the E3 Game Critics Awards for 2017, meaning he already knows much of what will be revealed at the show but is gagged up the ying-yang. And at 15:20 of this video, Brandon gives us that slip that makes all our eyes light up: “… (Destiny 2) comes out the week before Red Dead, September 8th”, meaning that this would put Red Dead Redemption 2’s launch between September 11th and 17th. Thanks, Brandon!





Jones took to Twitter to do some damage control, but he may be giving the gaming community the biggest wink they have ever seen:

Somehow my brain put RDR in mid-September. Totally made that up, it seems. This is not based on anything Judge-related. Just a guess. — Brandon Jones (@TrailerJones) May 20, 2017

Time to get your thinking caps on, gumshoes! Is this an innocent mix-up, or do we got ourselves a release date? With all these Amazon leaks and rumors flying around, this last “goofs up” may force Rockstar’s hand to give an official statement and put everyone’s minds at ease. Or it could whip up everyone into a frenzy and storm Amazon’s warehouses, raiding Red Dead Redemption 2 copies like a post-apocalyptic scuzz-gang. THEN people would buy physical copies!

SOURCE