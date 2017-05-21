Share This

 

Red Dead Redemption 2 Pre-Orders Are Out of Stock Again

It Was Back In Stock For PS4 Earlier This Month Too

Earlier this month, the PS4 version of Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 was available for Amazon pre-order purchases after being sold out for a while, but Gamerant reported today that the upcoming game is once again out of stock. The game remains out of stock for Xbox One via Amazon as well.

Red Dead Redemption 2
The western sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, hasn’t had much in the way of gameplay footage for the public, but that hasn’t quelled the massive demand for the game which has outstripped the shipment orders for it. The debut reveal trailer for the game was posted to the official Rockstar Games YouTube account on October 20, 2016, and since then, the studio has kept its cards glued to its chest in terms of details about the game as there’s been plenty of speculation on the identity of the seven figures and the plot of the game. Of course, the game will likely have a big showing at E3 2017 to finally reveal more concrete details of the game ahead of its schedule Fall 2017 release.

Hopefully, you have the fastest hands on Amazon if you’re looking to secure an order of this highly anticipated title once it becomes available once again.

