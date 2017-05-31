New PSN Flash Sale is Live with All Our Favorite Capcom Games

Another Day, Another Discount with Sony

Capcom fans, rejoice! Sony is full of surprises, and here they are to surprise us with another PSN Flash Sale. Our latest list of discounts deals exclusively with the Capcom classics. These are the PlayStation discounts for May 31st, 2017.

Great games like Mega Man, Marvel vs Capcom 3, and Resident Evil VII are heavily discounted, to name a few. The sale went live this morning, and since it is a ‘flash sale,’ we have a limited time. Thus, take out your wallets and start throwing money at the screen immediately. Street Fighter V is 50% off, as are Resident Evil IV and Devil May Cry IV.

But there are too many games to list. All Resident Evil Games, Dead Rising, Okami, and more available on PS4. If it was made or published by Capcom, it’s practically guaranteed to be among the discounts. Discover titles for PS4, PS3, and PS Vita.

Even the Disney Afternoon Collection is available for you to relish in nostalgia during your free afternoons. Get your dose of Capcom by clicking here.

After you’re done, be sure to check back with COGconnected for more news, updates, and discounts as they arrive.

Happy shopping.