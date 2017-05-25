Project Cars Developer Aims for a Better game on Scorpio than PS4 Pro

If Scorpio Offers Better Performance, Then They Will Make Project Cars Run Better

Word of mouth points to Project Scorpio being a powerhouse console. Note, this is coming from game developers. Despite the fact that we haven’t really seen anything yet, it even seems as if the new console will surpass the PS4 Pro’s capabilities. And we may swiftly tell once Project Cars arrives for Scorpio.

What may serve a surprise is actually witnessing games with better resolution on Scorpio than Pro. According to the guys over at Slightly Mad Studios, they intend to use as much of the Scorpio’s power as they can. Basically, this means we could see a better-looking game on one console. How much better? Even the devs aren’t sure.

Here’s what their Creative Director, Andy Tudor, had to say to the good folk over at Gaming Bolt:

“We may go higher resolution on Scorpio compared to Pro, or we may keep lower res but increase detail. Again, too early to say, and if we can do something extra on Scorpio easily we will do, we won’t hold it back due to Pro.”

While nothing is confirmed, word of the Scorpio–from devs and boss Phil Spencer himself–is that every game can run better than the competition. Hence, if Tudor says Project Cars can run better then it sounds like it will. And because of Project Car’s graphic fidelity, we could see an interesting upgrade. If that’s the case, the same can be said about Project Cars 2.

Scorpio has yet to receive an official price point, release date, or name. But, we suspect everything will be revealed to us at E3. Until then and beyond, be sure to check back with COGconnected for news, updates, and a lot more.

