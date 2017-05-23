Portal Knights Teleports to PC and Console – Fantasy in a Fun-Sized Package

The Smallest Knights in an Epic Journey across an Epic World

Portal Knights has finally arrived. Anyone looking to explore new worlds with pint-sized adventurers can now stop rewatching Lord of the Rings and hop onto Portal Knights. As a matter of fact, you can do both.

Available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, Portal Knights was developed by Keen Games and Published by 505 Games. As you begin your adventure, you can choose between a Warrior, Mage, or Ranger. Then wreck or be wrecked as you level-up your character. All the bells and whistles of an RPG are there for your journey. Loot along the way and then build weapons, gear, and resources to help destroy the dynamic bosses. Furthermore, combat happens in real time, allowing you to strategize and try new tactics in the middle of battling monsters.

Best of all you can do everything in a sandbox environment. The game bears some elements of Minecraft and Lego Worlds, letting you explore all kinds of different worlds and dive into dungeons. Moreover, Portal Knights allows four-player co-op and two player split-screen. Therefore, it makes for a great experience alongside family and friends.

As a game that started in Steam Early Access, Portal Knights has seen some marked improvements. And thanks to feedback, the world has expanded with timed events and more islands.

“We want to thank everyone who participated in our Early Access phase; you were instrumental in bringing the world of Portal Knights from concept to completion,” said Antony Christoulakis of Keen Games in a press release. “Steam’s Early Access program helped us create a polished, immersive game by connecting us with our fans so we could gather their valuable feedback before bringing the game to console. We are very happy with the results, and welcome PS4 and Xbox One players to join the adventure with our official launch!”

Learn more about Portal Knights at the official website. The game is available now across all platforms ($29.99 physical and $19.99 digital), so you’re free to jump in and explore the new fantasy experience. Until next time,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release