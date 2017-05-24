PlayStation Store’s New “Creators” Section Features Developer-led Curation

The Creators Range from AAA to Indie Devs

You ever catch yourself wondering what the developers behind Goat Simulator would recommend you to play? Well, launching last night, Kotaku reported on a new PlayStation Store curation section called, The Creators, that more-or-less answers that desire. The idea for this new section is that the devs handpick a few PSN games that you should play. So far, the Creators range from Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida to Axiom Verge‘s sole dev, Tom Happ; thus, it’s a nice mix of PlayStation royalty and indies too. Each Creator has a small blurb that introduces the studio and sometimes explains the type of games they enjoy.

If you play on Steam, then you’re already familiar with curators and their gaming picks, but unlike Steam’s version which features gaming outlets like Rock, Paper, Shotgun and influencers, this one seems to be focused on developers only. I reached out to Sony for comment on the possibility of games media/influencers being included, but no reply yet. Another difference from Steam, there’s no section on a game’s page/profile when you browse to notify you if they are part of a Creator’s pick. You also can’t follow any of these Creator which seem to imply that their lists may not grow too much in the future. For Steam, you’d want to follow a curator like Jim Fucking Sterling-san as he routinely updates his curated list with new games, but PSN’s Creators’ list may be a bit more static.

Sure, there’s a lot of overlap when browsing the Creators’ lists and they always include their own games too, but I think it’s still a nice feature to add to PSN’s user experience. That said, I hope they have other PSN news to announce this year. As one former PlayStation podcast may say, please Shuhei, let us change our PSN names.

As for the gaming picks of Goat Simulator‘s devs? Nothing too bizarre as there’s Octodad among other indies. It would have been cool if they recommended something like NFL 2017 randomly. Oh well.

