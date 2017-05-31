New Playstation Plus Lineup of Free Games in June is Out

Playstation Plus Lineup Has Some Killer Titles

For those of you paying extra, Playstation Plus members will be privy to some big titles at no charge. The June list of games are out, and two notable titles will be worth the subscription: Killing Floor 2 and Life is Strange.





Killing Floor 2 is a first-person co-op zombie shooter set in the immediate aftermath of Killing Floor. Tasked with descending into continental Europe to combat the outbreak of the zombie virus, players will form groups of up to six and work together to eradicate the undead and save civilization. The game was praised for its fast-paced action and extreme reliance on all players working together as a cohesive unit.

Life is Strange follows the story of Max Caulfield, a photography senior who discovers she can rewind time. But changing the past can greatly impact the future. The game is cinematically designed with a dark story and beautiful visuals. Quite the opposite from Killing Floor 2.

The full list of games is as follows:

Killing Floor 2, PS4

Life is Strange, PS4

Abyss Odyssey, PS3

WRC 5: World Rally Championship, PS3

Neon Chrome, PS Vita (crossbuy with PS4)

Spy Chameleon, PS Vita (crossbuy on PS4)

If you don’t have a PS+ membership but would like to check it out, navigate to the Playstation Store and enter the PS+ section. From there, you can select the length of your subscription, from 1 month to a whole year. Prices are as follows:

12 months – $59.99

3 months – $29.99

1 months – $9.99

Or if you are new to PS+, there is an option to try it for 14 days free. After that, it’s time to pay up. Titles follow on a monthly basis, so if you think this list of June games is worth it, pay the $10 and snatch all these titles up. You can renew at any time, so think about looking at our lists before you pull the trigger.

SOURCE