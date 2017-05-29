Here’s How You Can Watch PlayStation E3 2017 in Theaters

Share This

 

Sony Interactive Entertainment is Returning with their special PlayStation Experience for those who can’t attend E3. Also, it’s a lot cheaper. Starting Monday, June 12th, Sony will showcase their presentation across 85 theaters in North America. That includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

PlayStation E3 Experience began with E3 2015. Basically, Sony began selling tickets to PlayStation fans across North America, letting anyone participate in a theatrical reveal of all PlayStation’s major games. Thus, granting fans a perfect alternative to attending E3. And since this is Sony’s third year in a row hosting this event, we imagine it’s met great success.

Furthermore, to mark this event’s exclusivity, Sony will be handing out posters and #76 of PlayStation’s Collectible Card Series. All you need to do is buy a ticket. But that’s not all; attendees also get a digital gift basket full of PlayStation goods. However, Sony never revealed what those are. Either way, it’s free.

Speaking of free, tickets go out tomorrow at no cost. Find them right here. And we hope there’s a selected theater near you so that you can take full advantage of everything Sony has to offer. Simply make sure you’re free on May 30th at 10:00 AM PDT. But to obtain your ticket, you’ll need to make a Gofobo account. Afterward, check your email for your ticket.

Keep in mind, however, seats are still given on a first-come, first-serve basis. So you many need to get in line early. Fortunately, it’s not like you’re in line for a Nintendo Switch. But, if you have one, you may want to bring it.

Additionally, attendees must be at least 17 years of age (due to M-Rated games shown), so ID is required. Get ready, PlayStation fans.

Happy gaming.

PlayStation E3 Experience Theaters:

Theater Name City State / Province
Anchorage 16 Anchorage AK
Trussville Stadium 16 Birmingham AL
Mobile Stadium 18 Mobile AL
Tinseltown Benton Benton AR
Surprise 14 Surprise AZ
Century Park Place 20 Tucson AZ
Daly City 20 Daly City CA
Century City 15 Los Angeles CA
LA Live 14 Los Angeles CA
Century 20 Downtown Redwood City Redwood City CA
Mission Valley 20 San Diego CA
Van Ness 14 San Francisco CA
Denver Pavilions 15 Denver CO
Meadows 12 Lone Tree CO
Bloomfield 8 Bloomfield CT
Gallery Place 14 Washington DC
Brandywine Town Center 16 Wilmington DE
Avenues 20 Jacksonville FL
Waterford Lakes 20 Orlando FL
Sunset Place 24 South Miami FL
Sawgrass 23 Sunrise FL
Hollywood 24 @ N I-85 Chamblee GA
Dole Cannery Stadium 18 Honolulu HI
Davenport 53 IMAX Davenport IA
Boise Stadium 22 Boise ID
River East 21 Chicago IL
Galaxy 14 Indianapolis IN
Hollywood Stadium 14 Topeka Topeka KS
Tinseltown Louisville Louisville KY
Elmwood Palace 20 Elmwood LA
Fenway Stadium 13 Boston MA
Solomon Pond 15 Marlborough MA
Rockville Center 13 Rockville MD
Brunswick 10 Brunswick ME
Lansing Mall 12 Lansing MI
Brooklyn Center 20 Minneapolis MN
Kansas City 18 Cinemas Kansas City MO
Gallatin Valley Cinemas 11 Bozeman MT
Stonecrest At Piper Glen 22 Charlotte NC
North Hills Stadium 14 Raleigh NC
Oakview Plaza 24 Omaha NE
Fox Run Stadium 15 Newington NH
Hamilton 24 Hamilton NJ
Seacourt 10 Toms River NJ
Century 14 Downtown Albuquerque Albuquerque NM
Village Square 18 Las Vegas NV
Union Square 14 New York NY
E-Walk 42nd Street 13 New York NY
Transit Center 18 plus IMAX Williamsville NY
Georgesville Square 16 Columbus OH
Milford 16 Milford OH
Tinseltown USA Oklahoma City Oklahoma City OK
Lloyd Center 10 Cinema Portland OR
Riverview Plaza 17 Philadelphia PA
Cinemark 17 Pittsburgh Mills plus IMAX Tarentum PA
Sandhill Stadium Cinema 16 Columbia SC
Sioux Falls Stadium 14 Sioux Falls SD
Opry Mills 20 plus IMAX Nashville TN
Metropolitan Stadium 14 Austin TX
Northpark Center 15 Dallas TX
Houston Marq’e Stadium 23 Houston TX
Cielo Vista 18 San Antonio TX
Salt Lake City 16 Salt Lake City UT
Westchester Common 16 Midlothian VA
Lynnhaven 18 Virginia Beach VA
Lincoln Square Cinemas Bellevue WA
Pacific Place 11 Seattle WA
Renaissance Cinema Sturtevant WI
Morgantown Stadium 12 Morgantown WV
Fox Theater 6 Laramie WY
Scotiabank Theatre Chinook Calgary Alberta
Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis Burnaby British Columbia
Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg Winnipeg Manitoba
Scotiabank Theatre Toronto Toronto Ontario
Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal Montréal Quebec

