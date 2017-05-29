Here’s How You Can Watch PlayStation E3 2017 in Theaters

Experience All of Sony’s Reveals from a Hype-Filled Theater
Sony Interactive Entertainment is Returning with their special PlayStation Experience for those who can’t attend E3. Also, it’s a lot cheaper. Starting Monday, June 12th, Sony will showcase their presentation across 85 theaters in North America. That includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.
PlayStation E3 Experience began with E3 2015. Basically, Sony began selling tickets to PlayStation fans across North America, letting anyone participate in a theatrical reveal of all PlayStation’s major games. Thus, granting fans a perfect alternative to attending E3. And since this is Sony’s third year in a row hosting this event, we imagine it’s met great success.
Furthermore, to mark this event’s exclusivity, Sony will be handing out posters and #76 of PlayStation’s Collectible Card Series. All you need to do is buy a ticket. But that’s not all; attendees also get a digital gift basket full of PlayStation goods. However, Sony never revealed what those are. Either way, it’s free.
Speaking of free, tickets go out tomorrow at no cost. Find them right here. And we hope there’s a selected theater near you so that you can take full advantage of everything Sony has to offer. Simply make sure you’re free on May 30th at 10:00 AM PDT. But to obtain your ticket, you’ll need to make a Gofobo account. Afterward, check your email for your ticket.
Keep in mind, however, seats are still given on a first-come, first-serve basis. So you many need to get in line early. Fortunately, it’s not like you’re in line for a Nintendo Switch. But, if you have one, you may want to bring it.
Additionally, attendees must be at least 17 years of age (due to M-Rated games shown), so ID is required. Get ready, PlayStation fans.
Happy gaming.
PlayStation E3 Experience Theaters:
|Theater Name
|City
|State / Province
|Anchorage 16
|Anchorage
|AK
|Trussville Stadium 16
|Birmingham
|AL
|Mobile Stadium 18
|Mobile
|AL
|Tinseltown Benton
|Benton
|AR
|Surprise 14
|Surprise
|AZ
|Century Park Place 20
|Tucson
|AZ
|Daly City 20
|Daly City
|CA
|Century City 15
|Los Angeles
|CA
|LA Live 14
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Century 20 Downtown Redwood City
|Redwood City
|CA
|Mission Valley 20
|San Diego
|CA
|Van Ness 14
|San Francisco
|CA
|Denver Pavilions 15
|Denver
|CO
|Meadows 12
|Lone Tree
|CO
|Bloomfield 8
|Bloomfield
|CT
|Gallery Place 14
|Washington
|DC
|Brandywine Town Center 16
|Wilmington
|DE
|Avenues 20
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Waterford Lakes 20
|Orlando
|FL
|Sunset Place 24
|South Miami
|FL
|Sawgrass 23
|Sunrise
|FL
|Hollywood 24 @ N I-85
|Chamblee
|GA
|Dole Cannery Stadium 18
|Honolulu
|HI
|Davenport 53 IMAX
|Davenport
|IA
|Boise Stadium 22
|Boise
|ID
|River East 21
|Chicago
|IL
|Galaxy 14
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Hollywood Stadium 14 Topeka
|Topeka
|KS
|Tinseltown Louisville
|Louisville
|KY
|Elmwood Palace 20
|Elmwood
|LA
|Fenway Stadium 13
|Boston
|MA
|Solomon Pond 15
|Marlborough
|MA
|Rockville Center 13
|Rockville
|MD
|Brunswick 10
|Brunswick
|ME
|Lansing Mall 12
|Lansing
|MI
|Brooklyn Center 20
|Minneapolis
|MN
|Kansas City 18 Cinemas
|Kansas City
|MO
|Gallatin Valley Cinemas 11
|Bozeman
|MT
|Stonecrest At Piper Glen 22
|Charlotte
|NC
|North Hills Stadium 14
|Raleigh
|NC
|Oakview Plaza 24
|Omaha
|NE
|Fox Run Stadium 15
|Newington
|NH
|Hamilton 24
|Hamilton
|NJ
|Seacourt 10
|Toms River
|NJ
|Century 14 Downtown Albuquerque
|Albuquerque
|NM
|Village Square 18
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Union Square 14
|New York
|NY
|E-Walk 42nd Street 13
|New York
|NY
|Transit Center 18 plus IMAX
|Williamsville
|NY
|Georgesville Square 16
|Columbus
|OH
|Milford 16
|Milford
|OH
|Tinseltown USA Oklahoma City
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|Lloyd Center 10 Cinema
|Portland
|OR
|Riverview Plaza 17
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Cinemark 17 Pittsburgh Mills plus IMAX
|Tarentum
|PA
|Sandhill Stadium Cinema 16
|Columbia
|SC
|Sioux Falls Stadium 14
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Opry Mills 20 plus IMAX
|Nashville
|TN
|Metropolitan Stadium 14
|Austin
|TX
|Northpark Center 15
|Dallas
|TX
|Houston Marq’e Stadium 23
|Houston
|TX
|Cielo Vista 18
|San Antonio
|TX
|Salt Lake City 16
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|Westchester Common 16
|Midlothian
|VA
|Lynnhaven 18
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|Lincoln Square Cinemas
|Bellevue
|WA
|Pacific Place 11
|Seattle
|WA
|Renaissance Cinema
|Sturtevant
|WI
|Morgantown Stadium 12
|Morgantown
|WV
|Fox Theater 6
|Laramie
|WY
|Scotiabank Theatre Chinook
|Calgary
|Alberta
|Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis
|Burnaby
|British Columbia
|Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg
|Winnipeg
|Manitoba
|Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
|Toronto
|Ontario
|Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal
|Montréal
|Quebec