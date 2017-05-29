Here’s How You Can Watch PlayStation E3 2017 in Theaters

Experience All of Sony’s Reveals from a Hype-Filled Theater

Sony Interactive Entertainment is Returning with their special PlayStation Experience for those who can’t attend E3. Also, it’s a lot cheaper. Starting Monday, June 12th, Sony will showcase their presentation across 85 theaters in North America. That includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

PlayStation E3 Experience began with E3 2015. Basically, Sony began selling tickets to PlayStation fans across North America, letting anyone participate in a theatrical reveal of all PlayStation’s major games. Thus, granting fans a perfect alternative to attending E3. And since this is Sony’s third year in a row hosting this event, we imagine it’s met great success.

Furthermore, to mark this event’s exclusivity, Sony will be handing out posters and #76 of PlayStation’s Collectible Card Series. All you need to do is buy a ticket. But that’s not all; attendees also get a digital gift basket full of PlayStation goods. However, Sony never revealed what those are. Either way, it’s free.

Speaking of free, tickets go out tomorrow at no cost. Find them right here. And we hope there’s a selected theater near you so that you can take full advantage of everything Sony has to offer. Simply make sure you’re free on May 30th at 10:00 AM PDT. But to obtain your ticket, you’ll need to make a Gofobo account. Afterward, check your email for your ticket.

Keep in mind, however, seats are still given on a first-come, first-serve basis. So you many need to get in line early. Fortunately, it’s not like you’re in line for a Nintendo Switch. But, if you have one, you may want to bring it.

Additionally, attendees must be at least 17 years of age (due to M-Rated games shown), so ID is required. Get ready, PlayStation fans.

Happy gaming.

PlayStation E3 Experience Theaters:

Theater Name City State / Province Anchorage 16 Anchorage AK Trussville Stadium 16 Birmingham AL Mobile Stadium 18 Mobile AL Tinseltown Benton Benton AR Surprise 14 Surprise AZ Century Park Place 20 Tucson AZ Daly City 20 Daly City CA Century City 15 Los Angeles CA LA Live 14 Los Angeles CA Century 20 Downtown Redwood City Redwood City CA Mission Valley 20 San Diego CA Van Ness 14 San Francisco CA Denver Pavilions 15 Denver CO Meadows 12 Lone Tree CO Bloomfield 8 Bloomfield CT Gallery Place 14 Washington DC Brandywine Town Center 16 Wilmington DE Avenues 20 Jacksonville FL Waterford Lakes 20 Orlando FL Sunset Place 24 South Miami FL Sawgrass 23 Sunrise FL Hollywood 24 @ N I-85 Chamblee GA Dole Cannery Stadium 18 Honolulu HI Davenport 53 IMAX Davenport IA Boise Stadium 22 Boise ID River East 21 Chicago IL Galaxy 14 Indianapolis IN Hollywood Stadium 14 Topeka Topeka KS Tinseltown Louisville Louisville KY Elmwood Palace 20 Elmwood LA Fenway Stadium 13 Boston MA Solomon Pond 15 Marlborough MA Rockville Center 13 Rockville MD Brunswick 10 Brunswick ME Lansing Mall 12 Lansing MI Brooklyn Center 20 Minneapolis MN Kansas City 18 Cinemas Kansas City MO Gallatin Valley Cinemas 11 Bozeman MT Stonecrest At Piper Glen 22 Charlotte NC North Hills Stadium 14 Raleigh NC Oakview Plaza 24 Omaha NE Fox Run Stadium 15 Newington NH Hamilton 24 Hamilton NJ Seacourt 10 Toms River NJ Century 14 Downtown Albuquerque Albuquerque NM Village Square 18 Las Vegas NV Union Square 14 New York NY E-Walk 42nd Street 13 New York NY Transit Center 18 plus IMAX Williamsville NY Georgesville Square 16 Columbus OH Milford 16 Milford OH Tinseltown USA Oklahoma City Oklahoma City OK Lloyd Center 10 Cinema Portland OR Riverview Plaza 17 Philadelphia PA Cinemark 17 Pittsburgh Mills plus IMAX Tarentum PA Sandhill Stadium Cinema 16 Columbia SC Sioux Falls Stadium 14 Sioux Falls SD Opry Mills 20 plus IMAX Nashville TN Metropolitan Stadium 14 Austin TX Northpark Center 15 Dallas TX Houston Marq’e Stadium 23 Houston TX Cielo Vista 18 San Antonio TX Salt Lake City 16 Salt Lake City UT Westchester Common 16 Midlothian VA Lynnhaven 18 Virginia Beach VA Lincoln Square Cinemas Bellevue WA Pacific Place 11 Seattle WA Renaissance Cinema Sturtevant WI Morgantown Stadium 12 Morgantown WV Fox Theater 6 Laramie WY Scotiabank Theatre Chinook Calgary Alberta Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis Burnaby British Columbia Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg Winnipeg Manitoba Scotiabank Theatre Toronto Toronto Ontario Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal Montréal Quebec

