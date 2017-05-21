PC Game Deals: Massive Savings on Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Tons of Gaming Mice, & Headsets

PC Game Deals: Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Tons of Gaming Mice, & Headsets Discounted

Finishing off our week of deals from Amazon, we’re giving you our PC game deals. Featured on this list are Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare at a huge 68% off, tons of gaming mice like the Logitech G602 at 50% off, and headsets like the Sennheiser GAME ZERO at 35% off. Like always, be sure to check all the other deals available on the list below:

PC Gaming Deals – Games:

PC Gaming Deals – Accessories:

PC Gaming Deals – Computers:

That’s all for our PC game deals this weekend. Make sure you check out our PS4 and Xbox One roundups before you go, and happy gaming!