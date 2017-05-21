PC Game Deals: Massive Savings on Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Tons of Gaming Mice, & Headsets

PC Game Deals: Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Tons of Gaming Mice, & Headsets Discounted
Finishing off our week of deals from Amazon, we’re giving you our PC game deals. Featured on this list are Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare at a huge 68% off, tons of gaming mice like the Logitech G602 at 50% off, and headsets like the Sennheiser GAME ZERO at 35% off. Like always, be sure to check all the other deals available on the list below:
PC Gaming Deals – Games:
- Guild Wars 2, Heart of Thorns – $($28.19 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Standard Edition – $($41.04 Off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition – $15.35 ($4.64 Off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Limited Edition – $17.47 ($12.52 Off)
- The Sims 4 – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Beyond Earth – $40 ($30.59 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Beyond Earth- Rising Tide – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $50 ($19.49 Off)
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – $ ($11.03 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy – $16.95 ($13.04 Off)
- Overwatch Collector’s Edition – $79.99 ($50.00 Off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition – $11.49 ($8.50 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $40.08 ($19.91 Off)
- Doom – $19.93 ($10.06 Off)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $20.49 ($29.50 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – $21.49 ($28.50 Off)
- Quantum Break: Timeless Collector’s Edition – $ ($19.11 Off)
- Total War Shogun 2 – $15.99 ($14.00 Off)
- 1979 Revolution Black Friday – $5.99 ($6.00 Off)
- Shadowrun Hong Kong Extended Edition Deluxe – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Obscuritas – $14.99 ($5.00 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition – $39.60 ($20.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 – $199 ($20.00 Off)
- Elite Dangerous [Online Game Code] – $ ($15.00 Off)
PC Gaming Deals – Accessories:
- Sennheiser GAME ONE Headset – $164.97 ($84.98 Off)
- Sennheiser GAME ZERO Headset – $182.99 ($97.00 Off)
- Turtle Beach TruSpeak Universal USB Mic – $58.26 ($41.73 Off)
- JAR-OWL J2 Wired Gaming Keyboard – $45.99 ($44.00 Off)
- SADES SA938 Multi-Platform Gaming Headset – $49.99 ($50.00 Off)
- SADES A7 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound USB Gaming Headset – $35.99 ($34.00 Off)
- SADES SA902 7.1 Channel Virtual USB Surround Stereo Wired PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($45.00 Off)
- SADES R2 Virtual 7.1 Channel Surround Sound Headphones – $39.99 ($70.00 Off)
- SADES 902 PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($62.01 Off)
- ENVEL G2000 Gaming Headset – $21.99 ($21.00 Off)
- KrBN Mechanical Backlit Keyboard With Phone Holder $79.99 ($170.00 Off)
- Junpro Mini Portable Video Projector – $61.99 ($78.00 Off)
- Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $65.98 ($24.00 Off)
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Stereo Headset – $71.99 ($28.00 Off)
- Lynksys WRT1900ACS WiFi Router – $169.00 ($80.99 Off)
- Kzon Stereo Computer Gaming Headset – $19.99 ($40.00 Off)
- NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender – $25.99 ($14.00 Off)
- TP-Link AC1200 Gigabit Wireless Wi-Fi Router – $54.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Jelly Comb 87 Key Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $25.99 ($44.00 Off)
- Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse – $39.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Razer Mamba Tournament Edition Gaming Mouse – $69.99 ($20.00 Off)
- UtechSmart Venus 16400 Gaming Mouse – $38.99 ($61.00 Off)
- HAVIT HV-MS672 Ergonomic Wired Mouse – $5.99 ($14.00 Off)
- QERY Gaming Mouse – $13.99 ($30.00 Off)
PC Gaming Deals – Computers:
- ASUS ROG G752VY-DH72 17″ Gaming Laptop – $1,597.55 ($1,001.45 Off)
- ASUS ROG G752VS-XB78K – OC Edition 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop – $2,241.95 ($757.05 Off)
- Alienware AW13R2-8344SLV 13″ Gaming Laptop – $1,259.99 ($490.00 Off)
- Lenovo X315 Gaming Desktop – $589.00 ($210.99 Off)
That’s all for our PC game deals this weekend. Make sure you check out our PS4 and Xbox One roundups before you go, and happy gaming!