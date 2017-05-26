Behold, Paul Robertson’s Australian Pokedex

151 of the Most Australian Pokemon Ever Imagined

What if there was a Pokemon game that took place in Australia? What kind of Pokemon would live there? Paul Robertson took it upon himself to answer the second question by drawing designs for 151 Australian Pokemon. The results are a perfect tribute to both the country and the game series.

There’s a small selection above, with the rest of the designs available on his site. Some of the Pokemon make more sense than others. Corale, Scooba and Reeef are clearly references to the Great Barrier Reef. Vegemite seems pretty self-explanatory. The three partially-unwrapped chocolate animals are a bit more esoteric, however. Getfuctcnt is pretty hard to misinterpret as well.

Robertson has done sprite art for a number of games and TV shows. His sprites have shown up in Gravity Falls as well as on Adult Swim. He’s also worked on games like Scott Pilgrim, Curses ‘n Chaos and Mercenary Kings. The point being that if anybody is qualified to drum up some gorgeous Pokemon sprites, it’s this guy. If these creatures were in a proper Pokemon game, would you play it? What other regions out there are full of untapped Pokemon potential? Tell us all of this and more in the comments below.

