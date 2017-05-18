Blizzard to Host a Free-To-Play Weekend for Overwatch Starting May 26

If You Haven’t Already, Get Your Friends to Play

Starting next weekend, gamers will be able to log on and play Overwatch at no cost. Blizzard will be hosting a free trial event from May 26th to 29th. So anyone who has yet to play their multiplayer FPS can get in on the action. In order to play, however, you will need either Xbox Live, PS Plus, or a Battle.net account. That said, the game will be free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Overwatch’s free trial applies to North America, Asia, and Europe. During that time, the full roster of characters will be available alongside the 14 maps. Additionally, there will be an in-game event during said trial run. Therefore, anyone who jumps in can earn the exclusive rewards. Afterward, if players choose to purchase the game, all XP and rewards will carry over. Customize characters as you see fit and never lose them.

Furthermore, every game mode will be available during the free trial. You’ll be able to participate in Quick Play, Custom Games, and Arcade. Simply check in at 11 a.m. PT, when the free trial period starts; 19:00 BST on May 26 and 2:00 a.m. CST on May 27. See you then.

