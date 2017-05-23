Share This

 

Overwatch Anniversary Event Kicks off with Dancing Emotes, Stunning Skins, and More

The Overwatch Anniversary Event Kicks off, and It’s Got All the Heroes Dancing in Celebration

The Overwatch Anniversary Event kicks off in celebration of the game’s first year, and it’s got all the heroes dancing! The themed event brings over 100 new items to the game, including an onslaught of maps, emotes, skins, sprays, and goodies to commemorate an entire year of online, first-person shooter fun.

Overwatch Mei overwatch anniversary event

What’s even better is that there are a ton of cool GIFs circulating around that features the heroes totally breaking it down! Check out some of them below (and keep scrolling for character buffs and nerfs!):

Along with the plethora of new items that the giant patch for the Anniversary Event brought along with it, some characters got some stat switch-ups in the process. Soldier:76, Genji, Hanzo, Orisa, Reaper, and Reinhardt got some changes this time around, Via dotesports, here’s a brief overview of the character stat decreases (and increases) included in the patch:

Genji

  • Removed the attack delay from Genji’s wall climbing ability, allowing him to engage with enemies immediately after he finishes climbing

Hanzo

  • Removed the attack cooldown from Hanzo’s wall climbing ability, allowing him to engage with enemies immediately after he finishes climbing

Storm Bow

  • Increase charge speed by 10 percent
  • Charged arrows now maintain their charge after climbing a wall, provided the button is continuously held

Orisa

Fusion Driver

  • Damage reduced by 9 percent
  • Protective Barrier
  • Cooldown reduced from 12 seconds to 8 seconds

Reaper

Wraith Form

  • Ammo is now entirely refilled when Wraith Form is used

Reinhardt

Earthshatter

  • Effective height has been lowered from 3 meters to 2 meters

Soldier: 76

Heavy Pulse Rifle

  • Bullet damage decreased from 20 to 19

What do you think about the launch of the Overwatch Anniversary Event? You can totally brag about all the cool stuff you’ve gotten in the game so far in the comments below!

