Two Days Left to Upgrade to Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition for Free on Xbox One

For a Very Limited Time, Two More Days to Be Exact, Xbox One Gamers Can Grab Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition for Free If They Purchased the Original

Ori and the Blind Forest launched with a beautiful success back in 2015, and if you’re one of the gamers who happened to pick up the game in its most basic form, Microsoft is offering a deal where you can grab Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition for free. This is being offered on Xbox One, but for a very limited time only. As of the time of this article’s publication, there are only two days left to take advantage of the free upgrade.

The Definitive Edition of the game released for Xbox One and PC early last year, and the stunning title has held the title of being one of the highest rated console exclusives on the Xbox One platform for quite some time.

To take advantage of the offer, you can head on over to this link right here to be teleported over to the Microsoft Store so that you can claim the free upgrade to Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition. You will have to sign in and verify that you actually own the game, though.

Have you gotten your hands on the Definitive Edition of Ori and the Blind Forest? What do you think about it compared to the original? Are gamers missing out if they don’t upgrade? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

