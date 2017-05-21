Nongünz Mixes Gothic Style with an Unending Arsenal of Firepower

You’re a Skeleton with a Shotgun in a Murder-Cathedral in Nongünz

You butcher everything in Butcher? Need some more pixelated carnage in your life? Then rip the flesh off your body and become a bonelord with a gun in Brainwash Gang’s recent release, Nongünz. It’s currently available for PC, Mac, and Linux on Steam for $6.99. If you buy it before May 26th you’ll also save 15% on the total price.

The official description of the game off the site is as follows:

“Each run has the player parting from a black and white graveyard into an ever-changing gothic dungeon full of nightmares fleshed out of human viscera. Surviving this distraught rougelike will not only require skill but style, since in Nongünz rewards the player for long-lasting combos along with a variety of challenges and gameplay modifiers… moreover, score will play a key role in the progress of the mysterious idle game: the formation of your very own band of lost souls and death cultists.”





Rougelike brutal dungeon crawl: the new form of the pubcrawl for gamers. Also that band is not a reference to a “band of souls”, it’s a literal metal band and the more boneheads you find, the more brutal your band becomes.

“As the world of Nongünz evolves, the player will find special characters that will inhabit their graveyard: praying cultists, self-scourging martyrs, somber gravediggers… These characters will provide special services such as shops, slot machines, dungeon shortcuts, and more; which will either help you widen your killing skills or improve the performance of the mysterious idle game (read, brutal metal band) built around the graveyard.

Nongünz aspires to seduce the player into a reflexion around the undeniable appeal of violence and the instincts behind accumulation of power and superiority. Hence its gritty black and white aesthetics; the omnipresence of flesh, bones and death; and the oppressing atmosphere of its dark environments and primal themes.

Nongünz is to be released on the following months, the secular god willing.”

Pretty brutal. They even believe in the secular god! All hail Moneyface, the dollar bill that all will bow to!

The visual style of the game is bleak and truly brutal – there is no perfect red, it’s always a crimson, sullied by the dark arts. The music of the trailer is also bleak, which you can enjoy realizing there is no afterlife, only a bone version of yourself bent on shooting up anything that moves in a xenophobic fury.

What a fun world to be a part of! What a brutal metal band! What nightmares!

SOURCE