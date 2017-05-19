Nintendo Announces a Bunch of Indie Titles for the Switch

Neko Mario Gives the Rundown on Newest Indie Titles in Latest Video

It’s a Neko Mario Nyandies Special! Nintendo’s latest video gives us a breakdown on all the indie titles coming to the Nintendo Switch, as well as a whole bunch of indie games that are already featured on the system.

Among the more impressive additions is Owlboy, the critically-acclaimed PC title that came out last year. Previously announced but still featured games such as Wargroove also made the reel. All told, it looks like Nintendo is working hard to make the Switch a more indie-focused platform than its predecessors. Check out the full list of newly-announced indie games below:

Owlboy from D-Pad Studio

BackSlash from Skeleton Crew Studio

Cat Quest from The Gentlebros

Levels+ from Flow

L.F.O. – Lost Future Omega from Kusamochi Factory’s Workshop

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG from Ackk Studio

Nine Parchments from Frozenbyte

She Remembered Caterpillars from Jumpsuit Entertainment UG

The video doesn’t come with release dates, but it’s still a useful compilation of Nintendo’s indie releases. You can check out the full video, puppets and all, embedded below:

