Nintendo ARMS Disables Home Button During Online Play via Thumbs-Up Grip

Nintendo ARMS Disables Home Button During Online Play with the Introduction of the Thumbs-Up Grip

Nintendo is disabling gamers from bailing on their online matches by introducing a new motion control option for ARMS. While the upcoming shooter showdown will include various gameplay motion control options, the thumbs-up grip option will totally disable use of the home button during online play. Nintendo ARMS disables home button during online play with the introduction of this thumbs-up grip, preventing players from unintentionally (or totally intentionally) exiting the online match.

It’s recommended that the motion controls are used with ARMS, even though it’s not totally necessary. Various options will be available for players, but while using the thumbs-up grip, the Home button will not work during matches, while in lobbies, or in other online menus.

ARMS will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch consoles on June 16th, 2017.

