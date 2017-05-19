Nex Machina: Why the Most Stunning Arcade Game Won’t Reach Xbox One

A Mix of Classic and Next-Gen Arrive in the Form of Nex Machina

In case you haven’t heard, a new hyper-stylized arcade shooter is on it’s way to PC and PS4. It’s called Nex Machina, a next-gen title with retro-style gameplay. Developed by indie studio Housemarque, the game provides a futuristic feel in areas of non-stop mayhem. Furthermore, you can play with a buddy. See the new co-op trailer below:

With endless neon lasers, you’ll never seek another rave again. And you can discover all the bright glory of Nex Machina on June 2nd.

As for whether or not Nex Machina will release on other platforms, Mikael Haveri, Head of Publishing for the Finnish developer, said this in an interview with DualSHOCKERS:

“Those two platforms are what you’re getting.

“There are always weird costs and time things involved if you want to go on more platforms. We’re very familiar with PlayStation 4 and our engine runs on PC. Those both seem to be big viable markets as well so when you put one and one together you get the two platforms we’re at right now.

I will add however that I love my Switch and I’ve been playing it more than my PS4. Again though, the question is whether or not Nex Machina would be able to run on that device. Very likely, the answer is no. On the Scorpio however, I think it would run because that’s a pretty kick ass system. But again, for Nex Machina, these are the business deals we have now. Maybe twenty years down the line we will have special collectors editions for other platforms.”

“Twenty years down the line” sounds like an absolute maybe. For now, it simply sounds as if Xbox One and Nintendo Switch won’t offer enough of an audience for the game. But, things may change sooner rather than later. Haveri already said that Scorpio could appeal. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Additionally, when asked about resolution changes for PS4 Pro, Haveri stated that the priority will be keeping the game running at 60 FPS. If the game’s engine allows, developers may up the resolution:

“We will be releasing a short tech video at some point to talk about the sort of weird technology in Nex Machina. The game doesn’t have a normal engine where you can add different graphical features depending on the platform’s specs that you’re working with. Every aspect of the engine is very much tied to the resolution. So yeah, on PS4 Pro it’ll look better, but mostly geared towards the resolution scale.”

Let us know your thoughts on the arrival of Nex Machina. Will you be playing it or is it not an option?

