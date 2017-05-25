Monarch’s Reign – New Titanfall 2 Mech Introduces a Seventh Beastly Titan

Monarch’s Reign DLC – New Titanfall 2 Mech Introduces the Seventh Beastly Titan to One of the Best Games of 2016

The developers behind Titanfall 2 promised to keep their multiplayer scene thriving in the wake of multiple free DLC packages, supplying the game with a constant flow of quality content. However, one of the best games of 2016 saw staggering player bases as an influx of new games arrived across the span of next-gen platforms and gamers took their interests elsewhere. In an effort to bring their beloved player base back to the game, an upcoming content release entitled ‘Monarch’s Reign’ will be introducing a new Titanfall 2 mech, bringing a fresh new Titan into the mix.

Players will be able to dive into combat with the first new Titan since the game’s launch, bringing the total Titan count up to seven. Check out the official trailer for Monarch’s Reign in the video below!:

The Monarch will be a rework of the Vanguard, with a “unique upgrade core, which allows her to improve her combat abilities during a battle based on options set by her pilot.” and an “impressive ability to draw power from enemy Titans to recharge her own shields, or shields of her friendly Titans”

Along with the newest Titan, the content release will also include the new map, ‘Relic.’ This map won’t be so new for fans of the original Titanfall, which it was also featured in.

Monarch’s Reign will be making its way to Titanfall 2 on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 30th.

What do you think of the upcoming content release? Will you be jumping in to check out the newest Titan? Do you think it’s enough to bring back Titanfall 2‘s player base? Let us know all about how the Titanfall 2 DLC pack really makes you feel in the comments below!

