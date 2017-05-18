New Life Is Strange Game In Development

It Won’t Be at E3 This Year

In a post on their publisher, Square-Enix’s North American website, DONTNOD revealed that the time-bending teen-drama Life Is Strange had reached 3 million unique paying players. “You helped spread positive words about our game and have continually kept the world interested in what happens next.” More importantly, they also revealed they have been working on a new Life Is Strange game since the boxed retail version last year. It’s unclear if it will be a sequel to Max’s adventures or another story set in that universe. For now, the devs note that the game will not be shown at E3 this year, but asks for patience as it will reveal information when it’s ready.

On the same, the devs acknowledge that there has been a lot of anticipation from fans of the original for a new Life Is Strange:

“We also revealed a key piece of information that many of you have been waiting some time for now – we can indeed confirm that the original Life is Strange team at DONTNOD are working on a brand new Life is Strange game. We can’t wait to tell you all about it when the time is right, but for now we are hard at work ensuring it is the very best game we can create. We’re really thankful for your patience thus far and ask for a bit more time.”

As a fan of the original, I’m excited to see a new Life Is Strange game whether it’ll be a sequel, prequel, or a whole new setting too. Of course, maybe we can get some time travel to erase that moment where Max proclaims Final Fantasy: The Spirit Within to be one of the best sci-fi movies ever.

