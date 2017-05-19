Win 1 of 5 My Arcade NES Classic Edition GamePad Combo Kit’s From COGconnected

We Are Giving Away 5 My Arcade NES Classic Edition GamePad Combo Kit’s

Are you one of the few lucky ones who secured an Nintendo Classic? If so, we have something for you. We are giving away five “My Arcade NES Classic Edition GamePad Combo Kit’s“. This combo has everything you and your friends need to fully enjoy your NES Classic Edition. Includes a 10’ high-quality extender cable for the controller included with the console and the Gamepad Classic wireless controller for multiplayer games.

This giveaway is very simple, just follow the instructions below:

My Arcade's NES Classic Edition GamePad Combo Kit Giveaway



Features:

Allows for easy access to the game selection menu directly from your controller!

The wireless controller allows for play up to 30 feet away without lag or disconnection while the and extra-long cable extender allows for additional comfortable play.

Over 75 hours of playtime on 2 AAA batteries (not included).

Ergonomically designed for better grip and control.

Controller can be used with Wii and Wii U as optional classic controller (with supported games).

Good luck!