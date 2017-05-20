Mysterious IP Hinted at Keynote from Bayonetta Developer

Atsushi Inaba at It Again with Mysterious IP Hat Tip

During a keynote at BitSummit in Kyoto, PlatinumGames Producer Atsushi Inaba whispered of a “formless, shapeless IP” that he can’t talk about today. WHAT A GREAT THING TO JUST THROW OUT THERE. He also mentioned that with this mysterious IP, it will be run by a mysterious new director that he also can’t talk about today. COOL, MAN.

Inaba addressed the future for PlatinumGames (Bayonetta) and their expected release schedule. He doesn’t know if the studio will keep up the pace of one title per year, but they’re looking forward to making new games for their players – possibly that mysterious new IP he couldn’t talk about. But boy, he loves to tease BitSummit, saying between now and the next time he has another keynote to give, there will be some exciting news.





Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice … we ain’t gonna get fooled again. Inaba teased BitSummit last year, with talk of Platinum games owning their own IPs and maintaining full control. It’s a possibility this mysterious IP could be just that, or this could be a continuation of last year’s BitSummit tease – we don’t know. Truthfully, he may not know, because PlatinumGames may take on bigger projects to make bank and throw off their development schedule for their own titles. It happens, it’s the biz. And we may not want to know, as Kotaku found out in 2013 when then-President Tatsuya Minami asked “do you eat shit?” to one of their journalists. Maybe … maybe we should just leave them alone. I don’t want to eat shit.

Le sigh. I guess we’ll just have to wait for that next big keynote that Atsushi Inaba is going to give. Maybe this “formless, shapeless” mysterious IP will have arms by then.

